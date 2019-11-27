Sudan: Conference Seeking Unified Formula Over Negotiations Will Be Held, Says Al - Dabello

Nyala — Rapporteur of the Supreme Peace Council Professor Suleiman Mohamed Al-Dabello revealed that an inclusive conference would be held in December to come out with unified formula for the coming round of peace negotiations in Juba.

Addressing a workshop about Empowering Darfur Women in peace process and political participation organized by UNAMID and Peace Commission in Nyala, South Darfur State, Professor Al-Dabello said the coming round of negotiations would not be like the previous ones held by the defunct regime which were based on tactics with no will for achievement of peace.

He thanked UNAMID for support to Peace Commission and said he was proud of Sudanese women who managed to confront tyranny in all parts of Sudan with unimaginable steadfastness in a revolution described as unique in its kind and resilience and in which a woman has become an icon and an example to be copied.

Professor Al- Dabello asserted that outcome of the workshop would be turned over to peace negotiators and would be live on all peace files either, he explained, humanitarian issues, repatriation of displaced persons or issues of justice, reconciliation , lands wealth, governance , civil society organizations , youth , women and all issues would be propounded.

Humanitarian Aid Commissioner and Representative of Wali of the South Darfur State Dr Jamal Yusuf said importance of convocation of workshop came from participation of IDPs in camps which affirms extent of awareness of Darfur women , hoping that the workshop would come out with recommendations empowering women in all fields.

He underscored the Commission would carry out its task towards Darfur community which has affected by war overall the past period.

Dr Jamal appreciated UNAMID efforts to achieve peace across Darfur region.