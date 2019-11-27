Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Various Draft Bills

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in an extraordinary meeting which was held Tuesday and chaired by Dr Abdallah Hamdouk , the Prime Minister approved a number of new draft bills.

Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesman , Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the draft bills presented by Minister of Justice Nassr-Al-Din Abdul-Bari included draft bill on annulment of Acts of Public Order and Public Decency in State for 2019 and draft bill of Commission on Re-establishing the Legal and Justice System 2019 which aims to re-establish and prepare justice organs for transition for the new stage

He explained that the third draft bill was on Dismantling June 1989 Regime and removal of Empowerment.

The Minister noted that the Cabinet deliberated over the three draft bills and made some observations and that the Justice Minister immediately started making the amendments requested by the Council prior to be referred to the joint meeting between the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council as it was stipulated by the Constitutional Document that the two councils' joint meeting replaces the legislature which passes laws.

He unveiled that the joint meetings for discussing such draft bills might take place within the two days to come.