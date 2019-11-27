Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Various Draft Bills

26 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in an extraordinary meeting which was held Tuesday and chaired by Dr Abdallah Hamdouk , the Prime Minister approved a number of new draft bills.

Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesman , Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the draft bills presented by Minister of Justice Nassr-Al-Din Abdul-Bari included draft bill on annulment of Acts of Public Order and Public Decency in State for 2019 and draft bill of Commission on Re-establishing the Legal and Justice System 2019 which aims to re-establish and prepare justice organs for transition for the new stage

He explained that the third draft bill was on Dismantling June 1989 Regime and removal of Empowerment.

The Minister noted that the Cabinet deliberated over the three draft bills and made some observations and that the Justice Minister immediately started making the amendments requested by the Council prior to be referred to the joint meeting between the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council as it was stipulated by the Constitutional Document that the two councils' joint meeting replaces the legislature which passes laws.

He unveiled that the joint meetings for discussing such draft bills might take place within the two days to come.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.