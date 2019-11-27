South Sudan: Handover of Relief Materials to At Al-Miram

Al-Fula — Wali of West Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. AbdallaH Mohamed Abdalla handed over relief materials which were donated by Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul-Al-Fattah Al-Burhan to Aweil State of South Sudan which was affected by flooding and rains during the last fall season to Mr Tong Akin, Governor of Aweil State in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese governor of Aweil State received some 70, 000 bags of sorghum as part of assistance totalled 100,000 bags , out of which 30,000 bags have already been turned over

Wali of West Kordofan said during the delivery ceremony that the event was a symbol of peace message and a model for peaceful co-existence between peoples of the two countries.

He unveiled that some 850 million pounds have been allocated within the 2020 budget \for Al-Miram-Al-Mugalad road, indicating to importance of opening of Al-Miram crossing to consolidate relations between the two countries and to curb smuggling operations.

Governor of South Sudan' state of Aweil, f\or his part, appreciated people of Al-Miram Locality for hosting the South Sudanese , saying peaceful co-existence was not strange for people of Sudan , stressing commitment to deal with Sudanese nationals who are living in South Sudan in civilized way.

He congratulated Sudanese people on change made by the 19 December revolution , stressing the South Sudan State resolve to achieve just peace among the Sudanese disputed parties.

Tong commended huge support provided by the Transitional Sovereign Council to South Sudanese State of Awei which was affected by flooding and rainfalls.

He called on South Sudanese citizens living in Al-Miram Locality to stick to self-respect, non-intervention on other s' affair and respect of Sudanese sovereignty and laws.