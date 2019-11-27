Sudan: Daglo Affirms Sudan Support to Parties in South Sudan

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Head of the Mediation, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has underscored Sudan support to parties in South Sudan State and stand beside them until peace process is completed and formation of government of national unity in South Sudan within the 100 days which was agreed upon.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council was informed during meetings of the joint political and security committees on progress of implantation of outcome of the Entebbe Summit and the timetable associated with budgets and steps for accomplishment of task of training and reconfiguration.

Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayeshi said I a press statement after the meetings that the delegation held a series of meetings within context the role being payed by Sudan as guarantor of peace process in South Sudan and making sure of progress of procedures of security arrangements and entering into stage of formation of government of national unity in South Sudan State.

He added that the Sudan delegation touched the will and real desire from the two parties to implement what have been agreed upon , noting that there was no political differences over agenda of security arrangements but, he further added, there were some technical and logistic difficulties concerning commitment with the timetable for implementation of the security arrangements leading to stationing troops in camps , conducting training and redeployment of troops in the main cities.

Al-Ta'ayeshi indicated that there were options for solving the matrix difficulties , explaining that the political will the two parties have would capable to resolve such difficulties.

He said that South Sudan was moving towards settling issue of political stability during the transitional period that would put an end to political problems plagued the South Sudan State.

The Member of the Sovereign Council stated that the existing political will was an opportunity for achievement of peace in South Sudan State and Sudan , saying in case of success of Sudan in the North and the South in this task that would constitute a new history in the region and a new approach for African countries for addressing their issues via pure national agenda.

He underlined that Sudan would exert its utmost efforts for achieving strategic goal for South Sudan State as Juba represents the strategic depth for Khartoum and the region as a whole.