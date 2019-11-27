South Africa: Limpopo Police Conducts Several Safer Festive Season Campaigns

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police in Limpopo have been engaged with numerous community projects around the province to prepare for the upcoming festive season period.

Firstly, Tshilwavhusiku police outside Makhado have conducted the Prayer Day session for the roads fatalities at Madombidzha 2, Tshiozwi, Madodonga and Tshikwarani public roads respectively.

The divine intervention session commenced at 08:00 until midday and in participation were Pastors Against Crime forums, community members and social crime prevention officials who prayed at the hot spots where most accidents are prevalent especially during this period.

Meanwhile, Polokwane social crime prevention, reservists, Y-Cops and the youth, participated in a community out-reach program around the policing precinct. The community members were cautioned about property crimes and robberies with pamphlets relating to crime in general distributed as the day concluded.

Lastly, Captain Leshilo represented Lebowakgomo police on 26 November 2019 at assembly point for a school safety awareness campaign at Mphakanyane Primary school in Ga-Maja village. He addressed learners about carrying of dangerous weapons at school premises, gangsterism, illegal gambling, drugs, alcohol, theft and discipline.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.