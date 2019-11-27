South Africa: Limpopo Police Conducts Several Safer Festive Season Campaigns

press release

The South African Police in Limpopo have been engaged with numerous community projects around the province to prepare for the upcoming festive season period.

Firstly, Tshilwavhusiku police outside Makhado have conducted the Prayer Day session for the roads fatalities at Madombidzha 2, Tshiozwi, Madodonga and Tshikwarani public roads respectively.

The divine intervention session commenced at 08:00 until midday and in participation were Pastors Against Crime forums, community members and social crime prevention officials who prayed at the hot spots where most accidents are prevalent especially during this period.

Meanwhile, Polokwane social crime prevention, reservists, Y-Cops and the youth, participated in a community out-reach program around the policing precinct. The community members were cautioned about property crimes and robberies with pamphlets relating to crime in general distributed as the day concluded.

Lastly, Captain Leshilo represented Lebowakgomo police on 26 November 2019 at assembly point for a school safety awareness campaign at Mphakanyane Primary school in Ga-Maja village. He addressed learners about carrying of dangerous weapons at school premises, gangsterism, illegal gambling, drugs, alcohol, theft and discipline.