Sudan: Gadhi Informed On Situations At Delta Toker Scheme

Member of the Sovereign Council Hassan Shiekh Idris Gadahi was briefed on challenges facing Delta Toker Agricultural Scheme

He promised during meeting at the Republican Place Tuesday the Scheme's Financial Manager Onur Haddab to work with the concerned institutions to remove obstacles and difficulties the scheme is experiencing so as to recover.

The Scheme Financial Manager said in a press statement that the scheme faces problems of structure and shortage of cadres , urging ministry of Finance to fund the structure plan which has been approved since 2017.

He pointed out that the 406, 000feddan Scheme was one of the pilot agricultural projects in contribute to national economy and improvement of living of local communities.

It is worth noting that Delta Toker Scheme was set up for cultivating cotton in 1867 during the Turkish era.