South Sudan: Daglo Returns Home After Official Visit to South Sudan

Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Head of the peace mediation committee, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and accompanied delegation returned to Khartoum Tuesday morning after a two-day visit to South Sudan state.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by Major General Ibrahim Jaber, member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Secretary of the Council, Major General Osama Al-Siddiq.

Daglo was briefed during the meeting of the joint political and security committees on implementation of Entebbe summit outcomes and the timeline matrix associated with budgets and accomplish of training and redeployment missions.

Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Ta'ayshi, the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, said in a press statement that the visit to Juba was successful, where the delegation reviewed the arrangements for the implementation of the South Sudan Agreement, scheduled in 100 days, during which the parties should implement the security arrangements agreement to prepare for the political agreement that will lead to the formation of the transitional government.

Al-Ta'ayshi pointed that the delegation held a meeting with the President of the State of South Sudan, General Salva Kiir Mayardit, and the Joint political and security ommittee, where they reached an agreement on implementation of the remaining commitments in terms of assembling armies, opening and equipping training camps to form the national army, the police and security that lead to formation of the transitional government.

He affirmed Sudan government commitment to support all the parties in South Sudan to realize peace and stability, indicating that technical committees sent by the Government of Sudan will continue its work in Juba until the State of South Sudan moves to the new stage.