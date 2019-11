Khartoum — Press Forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host at 02:00pm Wednesday the Association of Sudanese Revolutionary Youth to cast light on mobilizing youth to give concern to the Revolution 's goals and issues.

The Forum will be addressed by Engineer Mohamed Zain Abdul-WAHID, Engineer Husam-Eddin Haitham Khatir and Abdin Ibrahim.

Invitation is directed to all media.