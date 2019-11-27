Eritrean Community Festival in Qatar Concludes

25 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The three-day Eritrean community festival in Qatar that was underway from 21 November at the Eritrean Embassy compound in Doha under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress" concluded with patriotic zeal.

The festival included exhibition depicting the tradition and way of living of the Eritrean ethnic groups, resources endowments of Eritrea as well as other programs staged by the Eritrean community members.

Speaking at the seminar organized on 23 November, the Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Ali Ibrahim Ahmed gave briefing on the progress of peace and cooperation following the peace and friendship agreement signed by Eritrea and Ethiopia as well as on the investment opportunities being initiated for nationals.

The festival was highlighted by cultural and musical performance by cultural troupe from Eritrea.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

