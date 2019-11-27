South Africa: Anticipating the Future - the Three Drivers Shaping Markets

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Adrian Saville

As John Maynard Keynes put it: 'It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong.'

History is one of investors' greatest teachers, offering rich lessons and valuable guiding principles. But this aspect of investing is very much a level playing field - the past is "open access". The distinction of the skilled investor lies in the discipline of applying the lessons and principles from history to the future. As Wayne Gretzky - widely regarded as the greatest ice-hockey player ever - eloquently puts it: "I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been."

However, in applying Gretzky's principle of figuring out the future, a material danger immediately presents itself in the form of forecasting. The seduction of forecasting is the precision with which it parades, and the confidence that forecasts instil in decision-makers. Yet the risk - indeed, the tragedy - is that people are overwhelmingly weak in this "exact science".

As David Epstein noted in a recent article in The Atlantic: "The track record of expert forecasters... is dismal. In business, esteemed (and lavishly compensated) forecasters routinely are wildly wrong in their predictions of everything from the next stock-market correction to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

