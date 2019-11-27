Ghana: Unity Soccer Tourney Dec. 1

26 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The 2019 edition of the Unity Soccer Tournament has been launched in Accra on Sunday and scheduled for December 1 to 18 at the Panama Park in Kokomlemle.

Organised by Unity Gh, a non-profit organisation, the event will have 16 teams competing for glory with cash prizes and trophies at stake.

According to organisers, the winner would take home GH¢1,500 and a trophy, while the first runner-up will pocket GH¢1,000.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unity Gh, Sylvester Anderson, said the event was to build capacity, provide support and integrate individuals into learning and adopting healthy lifestyle.

"We want to create an overwhelming sports experience to promote solidarity and youthful development as well as a healthy community through its end of year activities," he stated.

The tournament which is the fifth edition, he said has developed over the years and given opportunities to talents within the Zongo communities to get professional contracts at home and abroad.

Sports, he added, play a very important role in tackling many challenges faced by society including social exclusion, substance abuse and violence.

He urged the teams to be disciplined while calling on supporters to remain calm and ensure a successful competition.

Participating teams include, Bayern O4, Bawasawa, Nima Downside, Arteta 11, West Side, Panama, Eleven Wonders and Ebony 11.

The rest are Sandema, Soccer Brains, Kokomleme Youth, Wawa Road, NB FC, AC Milan, Baye Farmers and Newtown.

