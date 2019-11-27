Ghana: Memoirs of NSA Boss Set to Be launched Dec. 10

National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi, is expected to release his autobiography that recounts the story of his childhood, titled: 'Rising from the Farmhouse' on December 10 at the IDL Conference Centre on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus.

The 220-page book explored the events of his parents' early years in Kumasi and later in the Abroye Farmhouse where the author grew up.

More emphasis was placed on the life of Akosua, a sister of the author who shockingly died at the time the author was pursuing his university education.

The memoir highlights unique characteristics of both rural and city life in Ghana, typical of the African society.

Rising from the Farmhouse recounts parents' frustrations when it came to meeting the cost of their children's education especially in the rural communities.

The book, therefore, hails all policies meant to provide unrestricted access to education and health services at all levels, irrespective of a parent's ability to pay for the services or otherwise.

Until his appointment to the NSA last year, Prof. Twumasi was the Head of Department of the Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, College of Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, working at the faculty from 2007-2018.

The book is expected to serve as a literature for the study of rural sociology as well as illuminating major developmental constraints that must be considered at any level of rural developmental policy formulation and implementation.