Ghana: Accra, Ashanti Battle for MTN Skate Soccer Cup

Accra Giants Skate Soccer Team will battle Ashanti Warriors in the grand finals of the maiden MTN Skate Soccer League at the tennis court of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 30.

The two clubs won their various regional competition to book a place in the finals which is under the sponsorship of MTN Ghana and Binatone with support from the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS).

Ashanti Warriors in May this year defeated Accra Giants 3-2 to be crowned regional champions whiles the latter brushed aside Western Tigers and Zongo Lions to set up another crunching finale against their arch-rivals.

At stake is a giant trophy, medals as well as cash prize for the winner with the runner-up also receiving a trophy, cash and medals too.

There will also be awards from Binatone Ghana for the MVP, best goalkeeper and the goal-king as well as the referees.

Also there will be a raffle draw to reward all loyal fans of skate soccer by Binatone.

President of IFSS, Mr Albert Frimpong, speaking ahead of the finals said it would be a befitting final to an impressive league that had brought out the very best from all teams that took part.

"The battle between the two finalists is one that started some years ago and having met ones this year with the Ashanti Warriors winning, Saturday's final will be a different game altogether."

According to him, the two clubs are the best in the country and playing the finals will be a befitting one to climax an eventful year for skate soccer, adding that the rivalry between two sides transcends even beyond the field of play.

He took the opportunity to thanked sponsors MTN and Binatone Ghana for their immense support for the sport.

The key focus of the skate soccer initiative according to him is to help get the physically challenged off the streets, help in the development of the physically challenged members of the society while creating an environment that gives opportunity to them to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.