The Puntland emergency response committee has started meetings in Garowe, the headquarters of the Nugal region on Tuesday.

The successive meeting discussed how to respond to floods affecting thousands of people in the regional state, according to the officials who spoke to Radio Shabelle via phone.

The Minister of Public Works of Puntland, the chairman of the committee, Bashir Ahmed confirmed the meeting in an exclusive interview given to Radio Shabelle in Mogadishu.