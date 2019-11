The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Ahmed Issa Awad, met with his Saudi counterpart Amir Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdallah, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The two officials discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and joint cooperation on all sides and ways to achieve the interests between Mogadishu and Riyadh.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest and the importance of continued consultation between the two countries.