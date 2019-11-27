Liberia: Pres. Weah Says Focus On PAPD Is Essential ... Cabinet Endorses Instruments

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Monday, November 25, 2019 mandated members of the cabinet and other functionaries to remain focused in the discharge of their duties. He said focusing on the developmental agenda of the government was essential for the people and Country.

Dr. Weah acknowledged challenges being faced but said primary focus on the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), the only practical and realistic instrument to transform the lives of ordinary Liberians, was essential.

The Liberian Chief Executive, chairing a cabinet meeting on Monday, charged his cabinet to avoid distraction but instead be focused and committed.

At the cabinet meeting, the Government of Liberia endorsed two major governance instruments including "The Second Phase National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (2019 - 2023) and the National Finance Inclusion Strategy (2019 - 2023)".

The National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security was endorsed following a presentation by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs. Williametta Saydee-Tarr and discussed by the Cabinet.

With its endorsement by the Cabinet, the Second Phase of the National Action Plan obligates the Government of Liberia to take further steps and execute programs towards women and girls' protection, empowerment and participation consistent with national and international laws, protocols and conventions.

The Cabinet also endorsed the National Financial Inclusion Strategy developed by the Economic Management Team to increase formal financial services for the population from 35 percent to 50 percent by 2023.

The Plan was presented by the Officer-in-Charge of the Central Bank of Liberia, Dr. Musa Dukuly.

The National Financial Inclusion Strategy is to afford the population of Liberia access to a broad range of affordable and consumer friendly formal financial services that they can understand and easily use.

In another development, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) also presented its financial Update and Business Plan to the Government of Liberia during the Monday Cabinet Meeting.

The LEC Presentation underscored challenges identified since 2018, key achievements despite the challenges and presented a 5-year business plan that would make the Corporation viable, responsive and vibrant.

The Cabinet will discuss the LEC proposal in its next sitting.