South Africa: Upington Stock Theft Recovers Stolen Sheep

press release

The police in the ZF Mgcawu cluster arrested five suspects linked to stock theft cases reported in the Kenhardt area. The crime intelligence driven "Operation Shrink" was initiated when stock theft unit was experiencing high volume of cases reported in those areas and it commenced in September 2018. The operation was led by Captain Jacobus Botes of Upington Stock Theft unit in conjunction with Crime Intelligence and other units.

On Wednesday, 20 November 2019 the members recovered 13 sheep that were stolen during February and March 2019 to the value of R26 000-00 which were handed over to the lawful owner. The five men aged between 25 and 42 appeared before Kenhard magistrate court and were retained in custody to reappear for a formal bail application on 4 December 2019.

The ZF Mgcawu cluster commander, Brigadier Johnny Besnaar commended the efforts of all different stakeholder and encouraged them to work together to ensure positive results.