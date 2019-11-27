South Africa: Upington Stock Theft Recovers Stolen Sheep

26 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in the ZF Mgcawu cluster arrested five suspects linked to stock theft cases reported in the Kenhardt area. The crime intelligence driven "Operation Shrink" was initiated when stock theft unit was experiencing high volume of cases reported in those areas and it commenced in September 2018. The operation was led by Captain Jacobus Botes of Upington Stock Theft unit in conjunction with Crime Intelligence and other units.

On Wednesday, 20 November 2019 the members recovered 13 sheep that were stolen during February and March 2019 to the value of R26 000-00 which were handed over to the lawful owner. The five men aged between 25 and 42 appeared before Kenhard magistrate court and were retained in custody to reappear for a formal bail application on 4 December 2019.

The ZF Mgcawu cluster commander, Brigadier Johnny Besnaar commended the efforts of all different stakeholder and encouraged them to work together to ensure positive results.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.