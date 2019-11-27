Sudan: Anger As RSF Rep Attends Khartoum Event for Massacre Victims

Khartoum — The Khartoum Festival of Culture and Creativity, organised on Sunday to honour the families and victims of the June 3 massacre, was marred by angry protests when a representative of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia attended.

The Resistance Committees who were present at the festival at Khartoum's Friendship Hall on Sunday evening shouted: "blood for blood, they killed us in disguise!"

The RSF is widely accused of being complicit in the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3, also known as the 29 Ramadan massacre, which caused the death of at least 127 people. About 700 protesters and others present at the sit-in that day were injured.

Vigil

Addressing a vigil organised by the families of victims and Resistance Committees at the Ministry of Information headquarters in Khartoum on Monday, Sudan's federal Information Minister, Feisal Mohamed Saleh, described the turn of events at the Freedom Hall as "a mistake", however he denied that his federal ministry carried any responsibility.

Minister Saleh explained that the celebration fell under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Khartoum state, which administratively and legally answers to the governor of the state.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information clarified that "its doors will remain open to anyone who wishes to communicate or raise his/her voice through it". Saleh also confirmed that the ministry "will work with everyone to achieve the goals of the revolution regarding freedom, peace, and justice."