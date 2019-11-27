South Africa: Watling Overtakes De Kock's As Top 'Keeper in Test Rankings

27 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — South African-born New Zealand batsman B.J. Watling is now the top-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman in the world, having overtaken Proteas gloveman Quinton de Kock .

Watling's 205 helped the Black Caps triumph over England by an innings and 65 runs in their first Test in Tauranga.

And that double century saw him move up the latest ICC Test rankings, rising 12 places to 12th position.

De Kock is the highest ranked South African Test batsman and currently sits in 16th position.

Black Caps fast bowler Neil Wagner , who was born in Pretoria, also shot up in the latest ICC rankings after his match-winning 5-44 against England.

Wagner's eight-wicket match haul has catapulted him to a career-best third position and is 23 points away from overtaking Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada in second place.

Meanwhile, Proteas seamer Vernon Philander has moved up two places to seventh position - despite not playing any Tests.

The Proteas kick off their summer when they host England for four Tests, starting on December 26 at Centurion.

ICC Test rankings :

Batsmen

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 931

2. Virat Kohli (IND) - 928

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 877

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 791

5. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 759

6. Henry Nicholls (NZ) - 744

7. Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) - 723

8. Tom Latham (NZ) - 707

9. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 704

10. Mayank Agarwal (IND) - 700

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 907

2. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 839

3. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 816

4. Jason Holder (WI) - 814

5. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) - 794

6. James Anderson (ENG) - 790

7. Vernon Philander (SA) - 783

8. Kemar Roach (WI) - 780

T9. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 772

T9. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 772

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.