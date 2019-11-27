Kenya: Nairobi Man Commits Suicide After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer

26 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Kimatu

A 37-year-old man has stunned residents after he committed suicide after learning he had cancer.

Ms Agnes Mueni, a neighbour, said the man had asked his wife to bring him yoghurt from a nearby shop, only for her to return and find the door locked from the inside.

The wife notified her neighbours, who broke down the door and found the man's body hanging from the roof.

Josphat Musyoka, who said he was a friend of the victim, said the man was recently hospitalised at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was diagnosed with cancer.

"He was diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancer and asked to return to the hospital after two weeks, " Mr Musyoka said.

The victim worked as a cashier at a scrap metal yard situated on Enterprise Road in Industrial Area.

Commenting on the incident, Mukuru-Kaiyaba slum chairman Jacob Abraham advised residents not to take their own lives when they are overwhelmed by challenges and instead seek advice from religious leaders.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
NCDs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.