Zimbabwe: Magufuli, CCM Anti-Sanctions Stance Hailed

27 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Tazira

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tanzania Lieutenant-General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe has hailed President John Magufuli and the country's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for standing by Zimbabwe on the call for removal of illegal economic sanctions.

Addressing members of Chama Cha Mapunduzi during the party's conference in Tanzania last week, Ambassador Sanyatwe expressed gratitude to President Magufuli and his government for the support.

"Under the leadership of His Excellency Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, a bold decision was, therefore, taken at the recently held Sadc Summit that set October 25 as a regional day to express anger in solidarity with Zimbabwe and call for unconditional lifting of the illegal sanctions and hence today we are here.

"In brief, may I thank you more sincerely, Vice Chairman for Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Mainland for inviting me and expressing solidarity with the people, especially the vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe," he said.

He hailed the former liberation movements of Southern Africa for advocating for the lifting of sanctions.

"The decision was taken by the SADC Former Liberation Movements when they met in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

"They then set a resolution that the region must speak with one voice, the region must express anger with the continued onslaught by the Western capitals on Zimbabwe through the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe," he said.

Ambassador Sanyatwe said the sanctions have crippled economic recovery in Zimbabwe.

"In brief, these sanctions, though they may be termed targeted, they restricted and barred any international financial institutions, including other banking sectors, from assisting Zimbabwe financially.

"If any institution would endeavour to do so, they would be severely punished by USA under Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA) and, therefore, the effects and the impact back home are basically affecting the ordinary people, the children, women and mostly the disadvantaged," he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved.

