Zimbabwe: Us$9,3m Boost for Hre Water

27 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Cabinet has directed Treasury to release US$9,3 million for urgent works at Manyame and Warren Control Pump stations that should be completed in two months to alleviate potable water shortages in Harare and its surrounding towns.

This will enable the City of Harare to migrate from drawing water the from the highly polluted Lake Chivero to Lake Manyame.

The Cabinet directive seeks to provide a lasting solution to water problems in Harare.

Migrating from Lake Chivero to Manyame will reduce the number of chemicals used to treat water from nine to three, which will make it cost effective for Harare City.

The Government will also help council to clean Lake Chivero for future use.

Addressing journalists after the 42nd Cabinet session in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet also called for the disbursement of enough foreign currency to Chemplex Corporation to import water treatment chemicals.

"In light of the water supply challenges affecting Harare and its satellite towns, it will be recalled that His Excellency the President (Cde Mnangagwa) recently visited Morton Jaffray Waterworks to assess the situation obtaining thereat.

"The Minister of Local Government and Public Works (July Moyo) reported that water supply capacity at Morton Jaffray is limited due to the poor quality of the raw water in Lake Chivero. An assessment of Manyame and Warren Control Pump Stations revealed that pollution of water at Lake Chivero is worse compared to Manyame.

"Cabinet concurs that pumping water from Lake Manyame reduces the usage of aluminium sulphate by 26,8 percent. This will consequently reduce the cost of treating water as aluminium sulphate is the main chemical."

Minister Mutsvangwa said the US$9,3 million will be for urgent works at Manyame and Warren Control Pump Station, which are to be completed in two months.

She said the installation of appropriate water meters will be undertaken concurrently with the cited works and that Government shall provide loan guarantees for various water and sanitation projects to be undertaken by local authorities using project procurement methods that suit their specific requirements.

Cabinet also resolved that hefty fines be imposed on polluters of water sources.

