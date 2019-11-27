Zimbabwe: Young Gems Trip to SA Doubtful

YOUNG Gems' trip to South Africa, which was scheduled for today, hangs in the balance amid revelations the Zimbabwe Netball Association are struggling to raise part of the funds required for trip.

The Zimbabwe Under-21 team have been invited to play as curtain-raisers against Spar Baby Proteas during the three-Test Challenge Netball Series between the Proteas of South Africa and the England Roses.

The matches, set to be broadcast live on SuperSport, will be played from this Friday up to Sunday.

Netball South Africa committed to fund Zimbabwe's travel expenses to Cape Town as well as accommodation in the Mother City.

But ZINA still had to meet other costs related to the trip, including camping and allowances for the player.

Yesterday, ZINA president Leticia Chipandu, was reluctant to give details insisting that she was busy with prospective funders.

The veteran administrator said they have since informed the hosts of the challenges they are encountering.

Zimbabwe Under-20 netball national team coach, Ropafadzo Mutsauki, had welcomed the opportunity to play the Spar Baby Proteas and showcase their talent at such a big stage.

England, who are ranked third in the world, and South Africa, who are fifth are playing in the main event.

A series of adverts featuring the Zimbabwe Under-21 are being flighted on SuperSport.

Last month ZINA were rescued at the last minute by National Foods which enabled the Gems to travel to Cape Town for the Africa Cup.

The national team missed their opening match against Uganda after they failed to arrive in Cape Town for that game.

ZINA are in the eye of a storm following complaints raised by the netball stakeholders, who submitted a petition to the Sports Commission expressing concern over how the association were being run.

The Sports Commission gave their verdict that ZINA "must immediately write to Rainbow Amateur League to formally invite them to write to ZINA seeking affiliation in line with ZINA constitution as the Apex Body that regulates netball sport in Zimbabwe. (Please note that the ZINA Constitution legally registered with SRC is the 2007 Constitution).

"That all clubs registered with the Rainbow League must affiliate with ZINA with immediate effect with cut-off date of December 31 2019," read part of the letter written by Sports Commission director general, Prince Mupazviriho, which was addressed to ZINA's Chipandu.

ZINA still maintain that, according to their 2013 constitution, they don't have elections on their calendar.

But, according to the communication from the Sports Commission, they have to appoint independent auditors during the electoral road map.

"ZINA, with the assistance of SRC, will appoint independent auditors to carry out verifications of all processes leading to the elections of new ZINA executive to ensure that everything is done above board and renders the election transparent.

"Lastly, please ensure that SRC is formally kept abreast," wrote Mupazviriho.