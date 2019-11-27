Sudan: Huge Contraband Seizure in South Darfur - RSF

26 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala / El Fasher — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in South Darfur says that it has seized 9,000 cannabis cobs and 240 bottles of whiskey in the South Darfur capital of Nyala. Police in North Darfur say they have rounded-up a gang of nine thieves.

According to Col Ahmed Dagalo, commander of the RSF in South Darfur, the seizure at the entrances to the neighbourhoods of Buram and Domaya, also included 130 cartons of forbidden creams, and 50 packets of whiskey packed in plastic bags.

Largest producer in Africa

Sudan is the largest producer of cannabis in Africa according to the General Office for Combating Drugs in Khartoum. The trade of bango, as cannabis is called in the country, exceeded $7 billion between 2015 and 2016, while its use grew by 34 per cent. Most of the lucrative cash crop is grown in El Radoom locality in South Darfur, an area of 34, 000 square kilometres, roughly the size of Portugal.

North Darfur criminal gang arrested

On Monday, Maj Gen Emad Salman, Director of the North Darfur state police announced the arrest of a criminal gang of nine people, who stand accused of burgling shops in the sGrand Market and other sub-markets of the capital El Fasher by night, as well as allegedly rustling cattle in places such as the Abu Shouk camp market.

