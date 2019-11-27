Sudan: Hemeti Returns to Khartoum After 'Successful Juba Visit'

Khartoum / Juba — Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, returned to Khartoum on Tuesday morning after a two-day official visit to the South Sudan capital of Juba.

Hemeti was briefed during the meeting of the joint political and security committees on implementation of Entebbe summit outcomes and the timeline matrix associated with budgets and accomplish of training and redeployment missions.

Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, said in a press statement that the visit to Juba was successful. The delegation reviewed the arrangements for the implementation of the South Sudan Agreement, scheduled in 100 days, during which the parties (the South Sudan government and the opposition leader Dr Riek Machar) should implement the security arrangements agreement to prepare for the political agreement that will lead to the formation of the transitional government (in implementation of the Khartoum Agreement for South Sudan peace).

El Taayshi pointed out that the delegation held a meeting with the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and the Joint political and security committee, where they reached an agreement on implementation of the remaining commitments in terms of assembling armies, opening and equipping training camps to form the national army, the police and security that lead to formation of the transitional government.

He affirmed that the Sudan government is commitment to support all the parties in South Sudan to realise peace and stability, indicating that technical committees sent by the Government of Sudan will continue its work in Juba until the State of South Sudan moves to the new stage.

In an earlier press statement following a meeting with the President of South Sudan at the Presidential Palace in Juba, Hemeti confirmed that Salva Kiir confirmed his readiness to implement everything agreed upon in the Ugandan city of Entebbe (in July 2018).

He revealed a Sudanese military committee specialised in monitoring the training camps, and that "the security arrangements is the thorny issue right now".

He pointed out that the committee will be in Juba to follow up the camps and report to the Sovereign Council.

Hemeti pointed out that the Sudanese delegation will hold meetings with the joint committees between the two parties in South Sudan to identify the problems and obstacles in order to overcome them.

On November 7, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, met the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, at a tripartite summit in Entebbe on security arrangements and government formation in South Sudan.