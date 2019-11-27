South Africa: Inflation Downtrend Points to Structural and Cyclical Decline in Economy

opinion

In 21 out of the last 34 months, economists have overestimated the inflation rate for the previous month. This suggests there has been a structural decline in the economy. Essentially, the weak demand environment has eroded pricing power.

If anyone were in any doubt, the latest company reporting season has made it abundantly clear that there is virtually no pricing power in the bulk of the South African economy. The Foschini Group reported price deflation of 0.4% in the last year. Truworths had 0.4% inflation. Dischem fared better, recording inflation of 2.3%. Food retailers Pick n Pay and Shoprite reported inflation rates of 2.8% and 3% respectively.

This low pricing power environment is confirmed by the official consumer price inflation (CPI) rate, which measured 3.7% in October 2019. This is the lowest since February 2011. While South Africa has achieved lower inflation rates in late 2010, 2004 and late 1999, each of those instances was fairly short-lived. For example, the dip in inflation in late 2010/early 2011 was driven by the combination of a strong rand and low food inflation.

In contrast, the current inflation downtrend is quite different. First, it has been long-lived. With some temporary upticks, since the...