South Africa: The Role of Civil Society in Advancing Human Security

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Naledi Pandor

Many researchers and social commentators have increasingly asserted the significant role that civil society organisations can play in addressing human security in South Africa and in many developing countries.

The concept of human security was utilised in the early part of this century to refer to the need to address all aspects of social economic and humanitarian needs that confront communities from time to time. There are many diverse examples of inadequate human security and all of them need to be addressed.

Consider the insecurity posed by climate change and unsustainable uses of the environment. Communities living in rural settings often lack the security of a secure and reliable source of energy. They turn to the environment for a response. They chop down trees, buy cheap coal and utilise paraffin and diesel. All these sources of much-needed energy security increase harm, impact on health and affect already vulnerable women and girls as the main gatherer of these energy sources. Community-based organisations and not-for-profit organisations are known to take the lead in alerting government and society to the urgency of climate change.

At times this is done without the presentation of a viable alternative to the destructive practices of communities desperate...

