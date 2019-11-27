South Africa: Slain Son Before He Was Gunned Down - 'They Want to Kill You Mommy'

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nomatter Ndebele and Anso Thom

Sally Ann Jacobs sits in a chair, clutching a tissue. Her hands tremble. She has had her hair done and is wearing a baby pink outfit. She tries to put on a brave face as she tells her story, but every now and then she stops and the sobs tear through her body.

Jacobs starts her story 21 years ago when she became the owner of a house in Wesbank, then a new Cape Flats development outside of Cape Town. After a lot of moving and difficulty in settling, including commuting to Worcester, she finally had a home of her own and looked forward to building a future for herself. People were slowly trickling into Wesbank and creating a new community. But as the population grew, so did the problems. Soon the streets of Wesbank were occupied by gangsters, drugs were rife, and people were getting killed almost every day.

In October 2017, Jacobs joined the statistics of mothers who lost their children, innocents caught in the crossfire of the senseless gang violence. The community she lived in had become hostile, kids were shot every weekend, and there was a constant ringing of gunshots throughout her neighbourhood.

Jacobs' nightmare started...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

