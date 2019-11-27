Tanzania: Telecom Allocates 500m/ - for Mobile Money Customers

TIGO Pesa is set to reward its customers with more than 500m/- during this festive season through an exciting new campaign dubbed 'Kishindo Cha Funga Mwaka'.

Tigo Customers only need to put money in their Tigo Pesa accounts to stand a chance to win the numerous cash rewards.

The one-month-long campaign will see three grand prize winners lining their pockets with 20m/-, 15m/- and 10m/- as the grand prizes respectively.

Additionally, 8 lucky winners shall be awarded 5m/- every week and daily there will be 8 winners pocketing 1m/- each.

"Customers should simply put or receive e-value (money) into their Tigo Pesa accounts through cash in from any Tigo Pesa agent, banks or other networks and they will automatically stand a chance to win," Tigo's Head of Core Products for Mobile Financial Services (MFS), Mr James Sumari said during the launch of the Kishindo Cha Funga Mwaka campaign.

"We expect a total of 331 winners in the one-month campaign aiming to show gratitude to our customers for being with us throughout the year," he added.