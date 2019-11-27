Tanzania: Polls Over, Let's Work Diligently

editorial

THE civic polls are finally over. The voting on Sunday put an end to pre-election favour that had engulfed the nation and set the results released yesterday set the platform for newly-elected leaders to work on their promises.

The results, announced by the Minister for State in the President's Office, Regional Administration, Selemani Jaffo showed that the ruling party, Chama cha Mapinduzi enjoyed a clean sweep in the polls. Kudos to all participants, the exercise was conducted peacefully; once again exemplifying Tanzania's DNA as a peaceful nation.

CCM's massive triumph might have been expected but their j ob was made all the easier due to the ill-advised decision by maj or opposition parties to boycott the elections.

As is often the case during elections, there will likely be contrasting opinions and point of views about the outcome of the polls.

But it is always important that we learn to agree to disagree if we cannot find a common ground.

We must remain united and move forward as a nation regardless of our political affiliations.

Speaking on the voting day, President John Magufuli reiterated his call upon eligible voters to vote for individuals capable of spearheading the country's development agenda.

The President reminded Tanzanians that the nation development has no party inclination, stressing on the important of electing leaders who would bring positive socio-economic changes.

Yes, they may be not as interesting or high-profile as general elections, but civic polls presented a great opportunity for the citizens to become politically engaged and make their voices heard.

It is therefore our expectations that the voters choose the right candidates, with whom they can work closely for the next five years to address challenges affecting their areas. We're calling on the newly-elected leaders to meet their electorates' ex pectations.

They should embrace the fifth-phase government's spirit and stop a business as usual approach to issues affecting the people.

It is important that the elected leaders care deeply about helping their communities and work tirelessly and influence development in their respective areas.

They have the deepest understanding of their respective localities and development needs.

The citizens are, thus, faced with so many burning issues, so it is the responsibility of grassroots leaders to speak out and bring them up for the government to act.

The newly elected leaders must act as liaison between the government and the citizens.