South Africa: It's Not the Right Time for Comprehensive Sexuality Education in South Africa

27 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mduduzi Mbiza

Financial freedom is the bigger and pressing issue, we should start there and leave sex education to parents.

There's a saying: "We are what we repeatedly do." The Department of Basic Education has ruined South Africa's basic education system by repeatedly doing what they do badly, not best.

Yet again we are at the centre of another debate, after that one about Swahili and that one about making history a compulsory subject. This time around it's about sex, or Comprehensive Sexuality Education for the sake of being fancy and formal. The department wants to teach sex to Grade 4 pupils.

Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is not just any type of information in an education system, it's beyond that.

At its core, Comprehensive Sexuality Education is a sex education instruction method that aims to give students the knowledge, attitudes, skills and values to make appropriate and healthy choices in their sexual lives. Well, at least that's what's expected of it and what it's meant to achieve.

According to a global review study by UNESCO, a study in Kenya involving more than 6,000 students who had received sexuality education led to delayed sexual initiation and increased condom use among those who were...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

