South Africa: ANC MPs Fail to Recommend Former Mayor to Public Service Commission

26 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

Opposition MPs stood up and cheered when the ANC didn't have enough MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday to approve the nomination of former Msunduzi mayor Zanele Hlatshwayo as a Public Service Commission (PSC) commissioner.

Last week, the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration nominated Hlatswayo for the PSC.

The ANC's Hlatshwayo was the mayor of Msunduzi from 2007 to 2010.

In March 2010, the KwaZulu-Natal Executive Committee put the municipality under administration because of its financial status, non-compliance with various statutory obligations relating to financial, institutional and governance matters and a lack of oversight by the council.

Hlatshwayo and her executive were then removed.

Soon after losing the mayoral chain, Hlatshwayo was appointed at the KwaZulu-Natal's health department.

She was 33rd on the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial to national list in the May 2019 elections but didn't make it to Parliament.

On Tuesday, when the committee's report was put to a vote, there were two abstentions, 105 MPs who voted no. There were only 168 MPs in the House.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said the nomination must be approved by a majority of the house, so 201 votes were needed and it was therefore not passed.

The DA strongly opposed Hlatswayo's appointment to the PSC.

In a statement released after the sitting, DA spokesperson on Public Service and Administration Leon Schreiber said the "ANC had hoped to rubber-stamp the recommendation of Zanele Hlatshwayo to fill a vacancy on the PSC".

"However, it would seem as though the ANC themselves clearly had no palate for this appointment as their own MPs were a no-show to this important vote resulting in Parliament not having a quorum to pass Hlatshwayo's appointment."

There are 14 PSC commissioners, five of whom are appointed by the National Assembly.

The National Assembly recommends a candidate to the president, who then appoints the commissioner.

The DA supported current Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga, whose term comes to an end next month, to be the commissioner rather than Hlatshwayo.

Schreiber said after the recommendation wasn't passed, "we will be writing to President Ramaphosa to request him to reject the proposed recommendation of cadre Zanele, and to instead appoint the highly-qualified alternate candidate, Kevin Malunga".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.