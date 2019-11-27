Zimbabwe/South Africa: Mavesere in SA for Trials

27 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Upcoming power forward, Blithe Mavesere, who dominated the Harare Rugby Board inaugural awards, left the country for trials with the University of Western Cape in South Africa on Sunday.

The former Churchill player has represented the country in several junior and senior tournaments.

He is looking for a breakthrough onto the international scene.

Mavesere has played in two Bathez tournaments in Madagascar, Namibia and Zambia.

A member of the Goshawks, he also took part in the Kwese Sevens rugby tournament as the vice-captain and has received one cap with the Sables.

Having graduated in the Pitbulls ranks, the 19-year-old went on to join Harare Sports Club where he is making progress under Daniel Hondo. By trying his luck at the University of Western Cape, which was established in 1965 and has produced a number of players who have not only represented their province but South Africa, Mavesere is taking a giant leap.

