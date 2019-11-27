South Africa: Caveat Emptor - Seven Things Every HIV Patient Should Know About Switching From Efavirenz to Dolutegravir

analysis

A new antiretroviral medicine called dolutegravir is about to be introduced in the public healthcare system. Infectious diseases expert Dr Tom Boyles outlines seven things people may want to consider before switching to the new drug.

The launch of government's long-awaited new antiretroviral therapy (ART) guidelines, including the widespread roll-out of the medicine dolutegravir, is imminent. While hailed by some as a wonder drug, like any other new drug dolutegravir comes with risks and benefits and patients deserve the right to be fully informed before deciding whether they would like to take this new medication.

Dolutegravir will be offered to new, returning, and stable patients with suppressed viral load, with the latter making up by far the largest group. Most of these patients currently take efavirenz and will be offered a single drug substitution to dolutegravir. The new guidelines will suggest that all patients should be counselled about the risks and benefits of making this switch. The following is a list of issues that should be discussed with any patient considering a switch from efavirenz to dolutegravir.

Safety in pregnancy

Efavirenz is known to be very safe in pregnancy. There is a roughly eight-fold increased risk of neural tube defects...