Tunisia, China Sign MoU to Build Mini-Football Stadium in Mohamdia

26 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A memorundum of understanding (MoU) was inked on Monday by Minister of Youth and Sports Sonia Ben Cheikh, China's ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin and the Tunisian Football Federation, for the funding by the Chinese government of a project to build a mini-football stadium in Mohamdia (Ben Arous governorate).

The inking ceremony was attended by several Tunisian officials, notably the mayor of Mohamedia city, the Tunisian Mini-football Federation President and officials of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

This stadium, worth 250,000 dinars, is expected to be constructed in five months and 250 other stadiums are expected to be built nationwide as part of cooperation between Tunisia and China.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Soccer
Business
Sport
Construction
North Africa
Tunisia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.