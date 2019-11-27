Tunisia, China Sign MoU to Build Mini-Football Stadium in Mohamdia

Tunis/Tunisia — A memorundum of understanding (MoU) was inked on Monday by Minister of Youth and Sports Sonia Ben Cheikh, China's ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin and the Tunisian Football Federation, for the funding by the Chinese government of a project to build a mini-football stadium in Mohamdia (Ben Arous governorate).

The inking ceremony was attended by several Tunisian officials, notably the mayor of Mohamedia city, the Tunisian Mini-football Federation President and officials of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

This stadium, worth 250,000 dinars, is expected to be constructed in five months and 250 other stadiums are expected to be built nationwide as part of cooperation between Tunisia and China.