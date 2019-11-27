Mauritius: Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd Signs MoU With Universiti Kuala Lumpur With Metro Express Ltd As Industry Partner

press release

The Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd (PML) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Malaysia with Metro Express Ltd as industry partner on 20 November 2019 at the Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd, Montagne Blanche Campus.

The signature ceremony was held in presence of the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun and the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo.

The MoU aims at equipping the country with the requisite human capital for the light-rail mega project and related engineering and manufacturing fields given that Universiti Kuala Lumpur is well known for its deep expertise in light rail engineering and provides an ideal complement to Metro Express Ltd. It will be recalled that Metro Express Ltd has also signed a Memorandum of Agreement two weeks ago with the Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

It is envisioned that the collaboration with UniKL will cover areas such as: upskilling with specific reference to light rail engineering and related aspects for higher technician training; providing internship and placement opportunities to PML students to increase their work-readiness and employability, among others.

Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd, established in 2016, has as objective to run training programmes to serve the emerging needs of Mauritius for a qualified and skilled human resource at mid- professional level.

With over 950 students including 27 from Rodrigues and 5 Africa-to-Mauritius scholars, 15 academics and TVET programmes, 60 full-time staff and adjunct faculty, 23 active and engaged industry partners and strong employment destinations for students, PML is strategically positioned and aligned to support the local economy and infrastructure through high-quality skills development tailored to industry needs.