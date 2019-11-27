Mauritius: Omnicane Milling First African Sugar Factory to Obtain Bonsucro Certification

26 November 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Omnicane sugar refinery, operating at La Baraque, is the first African sugar production unit to win the prestigious Bonsucro certification during an award ceremony held at Holiday Inn Mauritius Mon Trésor Plaine Magnien on 22 November 2019. The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, member of the Board of Directors of Bonsucro, Dr. Jean Claude Autrey, Bonsucro's Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East Mr Boudewijn Goossens, and CEO of Omnicane, Mr. Jacques d'Unienville, were present on that occasion.

Bonsucro is a global multistakeholder non-profit organisation that promotes sustainable sugarcane production, processing and trade around the world. Bonsucro supports a community of over 500 members in over 40 countries, from all elements of the sugarcane supply chain, including, farmers, millers, traders, buyers and support organisations.

Speaking on the occasion the Agro-Industry and Food Security Minister said that this certification gives strength and courage to our determination to progress. Government, he said, will assume its responsibilities in order to take the right decisions for the future and promote the industry that has shaped the soul and the history of Mauritius.

For his part, Mr. d'Unienville welcomed this certification which is a new international recognition for the Omnicane Group establishing sustainable development and ecological responsibility as pillars of its business model of responsible business on the economic, financial and human plans. This international distinction, he said, recognises the company's sustained efforts and commitment to its eco-responsibility. It also gives it a status and leadership role in Africa.

The Bonsucro certification recognises and guarantees that the entire supply chain meets the criteria of sustainable development, both in terms of the use of the latest technologies, the management of natural, human and financial resources, and the integration of natural resources, human values at the socio-cultural and economic level. A certification that confirms internationally, guaranteeing the eco-responsible characteristics specific to the company through the process of growing cane and sugar production, as well as the implementation of protocols ensuring consistency and compliance with the required standards of more and more by buyers.

