Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections - Applications to Be Examined, November 26-27 (Isie)

26 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Independent Regional Authorities for the Elections (IRIE) will examine on Tuesday and Wednesday the candidacies for the by-elections in five municipalities, member of the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Hasna Ben Slimen indicated.

In a statement to TAP, she specified that the approved preliminary lists will be announced on November 28.

The last deadline for submitting the applications had expired on November 25, she recalled.

The municipal by-elections will be held on Janaury 26, 2020 in El Battan and Den-Den (Manouba governorate), Nefza (Beja), Ksibet Thrayet (Sousse) and Rakkada (Kairouan), the ISIE said.

Servicemen and policemen will vote on January 25, 2020.

The candidacies were submitted to the IRIEs on November 18-25.

The final list of candidates running in the municipal elections will be published after the expiry of the challenges' deadline on January 2, 2020.

The election campaign will start on January 4, 2020 and will end on January 25, the ISIE added.

According to Ben Slimene, 6 lists (3 partisan and 3 independent) are running in El Battan municipality, 9 lists (3 partisan and 9 independent) in Den-Den municipality and 9 lists (3 partisan and 6 independent) in Nefza municipality.

Besides, 13 lists (2 partisan and 11 independent) submitted their candidacies for the Rakkada municipality and 5 lists (2 partisan and 3 independent) for the Ksibet Thrayet municipality in Sousse governorate.

