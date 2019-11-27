Nigeria: For the First Time, We Have Opportunity to Control the HIV Epidemic in Nigeria - U.S. Envoy

26 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

United State Deputy Head of Mission to Nigeria, Ms Kathleen FlitzGibbon on Monday disclosed that For the first time in modern history, US has opportunity to control the HIV epidemic in Nigeria.

Ms FlitzGibbon made this disclosure during the inauguration of the campaign in commemoration of the 2019 World AIDS Day with the theme, "Communities Make the Difference".

She said that the theme for the year's World AIDS Day reflected on the U.S./Nigeria commitments to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic, adding that it highlighted the vital role of communities in controlling and ultimately ending the epidemic.

"For the first time in modern history, we have the opportunity to control the HIV epidemic in Nigeria.

The U=U campaign was inaugurated by the U.S. president's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), in collaboration with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

The campaign is the outcome of four studies which indicated that an Undetectable viral load equals Un-transmittable virus meaning that anyone living with HIV and is on treatment and is virally suppressed cannot transmit the virus to a partner.

FlitzGibbon said that the U=U campaign provided an opportunity to enlighten people and get as many people on Anti-Retrovirals (ARV) and the drugs they would need to administer to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

U=U has changed the way we view HIV and HIV positive individuals, it empowers patients not only to get tested but to also take control of their status with the ultimate goal of maintaining an undetectable viral load.

"With the great partnership we share with the government of Nigeria and other organisations, I am sure that we can achieve epidemic control in Nigeria and all around the world," FlitzGibbon said.

In his remarks, Senate President Ahmed Lawan said that the inauguration of the U=U campaign was a reaffirmation of Nigeria's commitment to its National HIV/AIDS response aimed at ending HIV/AIDS by the year 2030.

"Nigeria is on this day launching an important and strategic campaign to achieve zero new HIV infections and reduce stigma for Nigerians living with HIV.

"With the unveiling of this campaign, we are joining the rest of the international community to raise the consciousness of all Nigerians to the fact that undetectable viral load equals an un-transmittable virus.

"The campaign is important to all of us as it conveys to Nigerians living with HIV that their undetectable viral load protects their own health, the health of their families and prevents new infections.

"The campaign is significant for all of us as it will continue to reduce stigma for those living with HIV," the senate president said.

In his remarks, Mr Eramus Morah, Country Director, UNAIDS said that Nigeria was part of big history as it belonged to the group of countries with the highest number of HIV-positive people on treatment.

According to Morah, it is the desire of the United Nations to see more commitment from governments and individuals to supporting communities, especially those at risk.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.