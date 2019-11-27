Liberia: 'Be Good Ambassadors'

-- Yoruba King Cautions Nigerians in Liberia

The King of the Yoruba Descendants in Liberia, has called on his kinsmen to serve as good ambassadors in their respective businesses, professional offices and areas of works.

His Royal Highness, King Omobolaji Ogunkoya, who has successfully ruled the community for the past three years, said Nigerians want Nigerians in Liberia, and in the diasporas to be law-abiding citizens.

King Ogunkoya said that if they are to prove to any government or nation that they are peaceful and law-abiding, it must be demonstrated through their actions.

"I know my people are peaceful, and generous, but we must not forget to exhibit these attitudes in our daily lives irrespective of where we live and places of our businesses," he added.

Ogunkoya said that despite the challenges facing Nigerians, especially Yorubas living in Liberia, they must take pride in their rich culture and diversity to project a positive image of their country.

He said Nigerians, regardless of where they reside, must work tirelessly serving as good ambassadors, which he believes will protect the respected image of their country and its people.

The King of the Yoruba descendants believes that if such action is taken, it will help to open more opportunities, and strengthen Nigeria's bilateral ties with other nations, particularly Liberia.

King Ogunkoya pointed out that Nigerians living in Liberia are significantly contributing to the development, and economy of the country through various businesses, including building construction firms.

He said that Nigerians are greatly contributing to the Pro-poor Agenda in various areas such as education, health and construction, which he believes continue to positively impact the state.

King Ogunkoya spoke over the weekend in an interview with reporters in Sinkor shortly after he returned from Nigeria where he had represented the Yoruba community at the 10th Coronation Anniversary of the paramount ruler of the Ugboland, King Frederick Eniolorunda Obateru Akinruntan.

He described as fruitful his recent visit to Nigeria, adding, "It helped to reunite me and my entourage with our cultural heritage, as well as provided the opportunity for my office to seek investment opportunities for Liberia that would include investing primary education."

Ogunkoya believes that quality education breeds national development and security and, as such, there is a need to prioritize that sector.

"When I meet people, I call on them to invest in education, because quality education provides everything for any nation," he said.