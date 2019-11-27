Tanzania Ports Authority Provides 30m/ - to Support Education, Health Sector in Mwanza

IN a bid to improve health services and boost education in Mwanza Region, the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has provided medical equipment and education materials worth 30m/-.

The authority has extended the support to Nyamagana and Ilemela municipal councils in the region in form of corporate social responsibilities.

Speaking during the handling of the items, the head of Lake Victoria Ports, Mr Morris Mchindiuza said TPA has donated the items to support both education and health sectors, which are crucial for both social and economic development.

"Our aim is to provide part of our revenues to the community and ensure education and health sectors record good performance," he noted.

Nyamagana District Commissioner (DC), Dr Philis Nyimbi urged other government institutions to emulate the move shown by TPA in order to support the fifth phase government in its efforts to improve education and health infrastructures in the country.

The DC who received two oxygen concentrator machines and 486 bed-sheet worth 15m/-, said her district still needs more support in the health sector as the demand for healthy infrastructures and medical equipment are still high.

"On behalf of the government and the public, I thank TPA for this support, which has come at the right time," she explained.

On her part, the Mwanza City Council (MCC)-Nyamagana Acting Director, Ms Betiller Massawe thanked TPA management for the support and asked them to continue helping the MCC management.

Speaking to the same event, the hospital Medical in charge, Dr Florence Talange said the support would bring positive changes in the area and asked other organisation to emulate the good example.