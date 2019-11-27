Tanzania: Case Postponed Due to Mbowe Being Taken Ill

THE sickness of the national Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) Chairman Freeman Mbowe, yesterday prompted the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam to adjourn to tomorrow, the defence hearing in the trial of nine senior party officials.

Mbowe, who was in court, was required to continue giving his defence testimony through cross-examination by the prosecution.

However, according to his lawyers, the leader from the country's main opposition political party was still sick and could not withstand the hearing session.

Given the circumstances, the trial magistrate, Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, postponed the session to tomorrow, and directed that the hearing would continue throughout all days of next week.

Other accused persons in the trial, apart from Mbowe, who is also the leader of the opposition camp in Parliament, are the party's Secretary General Vicent Mashinji, Deputy Secretary General (Mainland) John Mnyika and his Zanzibar counterpart, Salum Mwalimu.

The rest are Members of Parliament (MP) Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban), Halima Mdee (Kawe), John Heche (Tarime Rural), Ester Bulaya (Bunda Urban) and Ester Matiko (Tarime Urban).

They are charged with 13 counts of conspiracy to commit offences, unlawful assembly, rioting after proclamation, raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes, sedition and inciting commission of offences. The charges are alleged to have been committed between February 1 and 16, 2018 in the city.

The prosecution alleges that on February 16, 2018 along Kawawa Road at Mkwajuni area, being assembled with intent to carry out a common purpose, jointly and together, all accused persons conducted themselves in such a manner as to cause a fear of breach of peace.

It is claimed further that on the same day and place, with more than 12 other persons not in court, having riotously assembled, in disobedience of a proclamation given by a police officer, the accused persons failed to disperse and continued to take part in the riot.

Thereby, according to the prosecution, the accused persons breached the peace and terrified the public, culminating in the death of National Institute of Transport (NIT) Student Akwilina Akwiline Baftaa, and injury of two police officers, Police Constable Fikiri and Corporal Rahim Msangi.

According to the prosecution, on the same day at Buibui grounds, while addressing Kinondoni residents at the public meeting, Mbowe, Mdee and Heche made statements likely to raise discontent and promote feelings of ill-will amongst the inhabitants of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The prosecution alleged further that Mbowe, in related offences, made seditious statements with the intention of bringing hatred and contempt to the citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania against the lawful authority of the government.

It is alleged further that on the same day at Buibui grounds, Mbowe, Msigwa and Bulaya, with other persons who are not in court, jointly incited the residents of Kinondoni District in the city to commit offences of unlawful assembly, being armed in public and rioting.