Tanzania: GBV Cases Drop in Two Regions, Says Official

CASES of Gender Based Violence (GBV) at markets in Dodoma and Shinyanga regions have decreased, thanks to a UN Women project on building multisectoral partnership with local government authorities for safe markets.

Speaking in Dodoma yesterday on 16 Days of Activism against GBV with the theme "Equal Generation: Stand against Rape", UN Women Project focal person Christina Emmanuel said the decrease was due to increased public awareness.

She noted that the UN Women project, which fell under the Global Flagship Programme: The Safe Cities and Safe Public Spaces launched in October last year and winding up next month, had benefitted many women traders in terms of ending violence against them at markets.

Ms Emmanuel said the project, which is a pilot, covered 10 markets in the two regions. "Abusive language, lewd conduct and sexual violence acts have decreased to a considerable extent in one year of the project," she said.

For her part, Majengo Ward Executive Officer Odilia Kotta said members of the public were aware of the need to go fight against GBV as they had been good ambassadors to their homes and villages.

"We still have few cases especially on the use of abusive language, but most of those involved are those from outside the area and who are ignorant of what is going on.

We warn them and in case they persist legal action will be taken again them," she said.

Women traders, Ms Beatrice Yame, Ms Saida Juma and Ms Getrude Urio, called for the extension of the project, saying since it had worked in the two regions there was a need for increased capacity building training and awareness programmes.

They also proposed to have public awareness initiatives to make the message reach more people such as guidelines, talk shows, brochures and banners with a clear message that would be seen or understood by people from all walks of life.

UN Women has partnered with the Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT) to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls at markets in Dodoma and Shinyanga regions.

One of the areas that the project focused on was to change negative attitudes and behaviour that perpetuated violence and discrimination against women and girls.

Through this there will be new advocates who can champion women's rights for women to enjoy public spaces free from violence.

Despite the fact that this pilot project targets only two councils, the approach adopted will be shared with other councils to enable all women and girls feel at ease wherever they are and whatever they are doing in the country.