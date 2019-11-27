Tanzania: Clerk of Court Indicted On Corrupt Transactions

CLERK of Temeke District Court Itialy Omar appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday charged with two counts of corrupt transactions for allegedly soliciting and receiving money from an accused person. She denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Augustine Mbando.

The magistrate granted her bail on conditions of securing one surety, who signed a bond of 5m/.

The case was adjourned until tomorrow for preliminary hearing, as investigations into the matter had been completed.

Prosecuting, an officer with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Odessa Horombe, told the court that on April 27, 2018 at Temeke District Court in the city, being employed as court clerk, corruptly solicited an advantage of 200,000/-from Mussa Abdallah.

It was alleged that the money asked for was inducement to assist Abdallah to escape from liability in his traffic case, which was in relation to her principal's affairs.

The court heard further that on May 8, 2018 at Temeke District Court within Temeke District, being employed by the judiciary as court clerk, Omar corruptly obtained the 200,000/-from Abdallah for similar purposes.

Initially, the prosecution had charged Omar jointly with public prosecutor Leslie Koini in the second count of corruptly obtained the advantage of 200,000/- from Abdallah.

However, only Koini was arraigned when the PCCB filed the case in court last week. Koini pleaded guilty to the charge.

The magistrate convicted him of the offence on his own plea of guilty and sentenced him to either pay a 700,000/- fine or go to jail for three years. He opted to pay the fine to escape the jail term.

The magistrate took into consideration the aggravated and mitigation factors presented by both the prosecution and defence counsel before imposing the sentence, but she was quick to point out that the offence committed was very serious and had an adverse impact on the economy and the rule of law.