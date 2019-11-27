Tanzania: Yanga Jet Off for Alliance Tie in Mwanza

A CONTINGENT of 20 Young Africans players is set to jet off today for Mwanza, ahead of their Friday's league clash against Alliance FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Caretaker coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa will be targeting to post his third successive victory at the helm of the club to continue climbing up the ladder towards the top spot.

The former Taifa Stars coach, who took over coaching responsibilities following the sacking of Congolese tactician, Mwinyi Zahera, has succeeded to bag crucial points in two previous encounters against Ndanda (1-0) and JKT Tanzania (3-2) hence all eyes will be on him as whether he will continue with the good run.

A win for Yanga today, will see them reaching 16 points from seven matches but, in reality, Alliance FC will too be cautious not to allow a home defeat. Speaking yesterday, the club's Communication Officer, Hassan Bumbuli said the team has been training well ahead of the important league match on Friday.

"Training sessions are going on well and each player is in positive frame of mind to fight hard for maximum three points," he said.

He then disclosed that they will miss some players who hail from Zanzibar, because they have been summoned to join Zanzibar Heroes to prepare for the 2019 Cecafa Men Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

"After facing Alliance, the team is expected to fly back home on the same day for yet another league match against KMC slated on December 2nd at the Uhuru Stadium.

Other players who will not travel to Mwanza will be training right here for KMC game," he said. Asked to comment on the whereabouts of the team's Namibian striker Sadney Urikhob, who has lately not been seen with the team, Bumbuli said all is well with him and that he trained with the rest in the squad yesterday.

"Urikhob was not featured in the previous match against JKT Tanzania because he was not hundred per cent fit for the game and the coach decided to rest him.

People should avoid cooking up stories which are unfounded," he narrated. However, Bumbuli admitted that the team will go on the market during the mini transfer window to add some more players to strength the squad.