Tanzania: Shime Apologises for Queens's Cecafa Upset

MAINLAND side, Kilimanjaro Queens Head Coach, Bakari Shime apologised for the bad results in the 2019 CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup, while promising to respond positively in other upcoming similar tournaments.

Kilimanjaro Queens surrendered the trophy to Kenyan side Harambee Starlet on Monday at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam after a 2-0 loss which was the Queen's first defeat in the competition.

Held at a fully packed stadium whose gates were officially closed at 3:00pm after reaching its carrying capacity, the home team could not manage to claim the much needed victory to satisfy Tanzanians despite putting it all on the battlefield.

Super substitute Jentrix Shikangwa netted twice in the second half to enable her team finish this year's CECAFA tournament mission without losing any match and in all the games played, she was being introduced in the second half and was always on the target, no wonder she emerged the contest's top goal scorer with ten goals. "It's always sad to lose a big match in front of home fans at your own turf.

These people aban- doned their activities to come here and support their team despite being a working day hence they wanted nothing less than victory," Shime said.

He however, blamed the referee for making what he said biased decisions, saying they were deprived two clear penalties as the game proceeded and that their opponents were given two easy spot kick instead.

Additionally, Shime vowed to work on the shortfalls displayed by his side on the day ahead of other incoming competitive matches they will be subjected to.

"From the way we played, we deserved to be the champions but things have gone in the opposite direction. Again, let me thank the home fans for their massive attendance in all the games we played. This gave us energy to work hard," said Shime.

The home side captain Asha Rashid said only minor mistakes which they made should be blamed for their downfall.

"In football, you get punished from the mistakes you make. We committed mistakes and our opponents utilised them well.

Kudos to the Chamazi residents for their impressive support throughout the tournament," she said.

On her side, player of the tournament Mwanahamisi Omary said they were not lucky to retain the title for third time in a row.

"The only thing I can say is that we were not lucky to defend the silverware. I believe that when you lose a game, you get a chance to see the weakness of your team and fix them ahead of your next games," she said.

Harambee Starlet trainer David Ouma admitted that he faced stiff challenge from Kilimanjaro Queens such that he had to use plan B in the second half.

"We had too much respect for Tanzania in the first half but during the last segment, I told my players to open up and start pressing hard using flanks something we succeeded and later found the leading goal and seal the victory," he said.