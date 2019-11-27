Namibia: Shanghala, Hatuikulipi Arrested

Former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and ex-Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director, James Hatuikulipi were arrested at 06h00 this morning on their farm.

Anti-Corruption Commision director general Paulus Noa confirmed the arrest.

"Yes, we arrested them today," he told The Namibian.

He said he will share more information later.

Their arrest is related to the Fishrot scandal which includes allegations of money laundering, fraud and corruption in deals worth more than N$150 million.

This scandal also implicates former fisheries minister Benhardt Esau.

Also implicated are Esau's son in law, Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi and Investec Namibia client manager Ricardo Gustavo.

The sixth accused is Pius 'Taxa' Mwatelulo, a relative to James Hatuikulipi.