Namibia: Shanghala, Hatuikulipi Arrested

27 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shinovene Immanuel

Former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and ex-Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director, James Hatuikulipi were arrested at 06h00 this morning on their farm.

Anti-Corruption Commision director general Paulus Noa confirmed the arrest.

"Yes, we arrested them today," he told The Namibian.

He said he will share more information later.

Their arrest is related to the Fishrot scandal which includes allegations of money laundering, fraud and corruption in deals worth more than N$150 million.

This scandal also implicates former fisheries minister Benhardt Esau.

Also implicated are Esau's son in law, Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikulipi and Investec Namibia client manager Ricardo Gustavo.

The sixth accused is Pius 'Taxa' Mwatelulo, a relative to James Hatuikulipi.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.