Malawi: Poly Closed After Fire Guts Hostel, Violent Protests Over College Insecurity

Authorities at Polytechnic on Tuesday closed the college after fire destroyed a three storey-hostel following violent protests over campus insecurity.

campus as hostel is gutted

A memorandum signed by the college acting registrar Mrs Y.D. Chilinde says the closure was just temporary.

"Due to the fire which has gutted down Nyika Hostel this afternoon, management has resolved that the college be closed temporarily until a temporary solution is identified," says the memo.

The memo ordered all students to vacate the campus by 6pm on Tuesday.

Students claim the fire was started by police who three a tear-gas canister on the roof of the hostel as they tried to disperse violent students who were staging protests against insecurity at the campus.

The students' violent protests follow robbery on the night of Monday and Tuesday when armed robbers stormed hostels and took away laptops, mobile phones and other things.

Police acting spokesperson Duncan Mwapasa refused to comment on the issue, the referring to the spokesperson of the police James Kadadzera whose phone went unanswered after several attempts.