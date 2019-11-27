Malawi: Police Arrest Ministry Official Over Abuse of K5m Public Money

27 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Mwanza have arrested an official from the ministry of Local government and Rural Development for allegedly embezzling K5 million for Mwanza district council.

Police say the ministry's accounts assistant at the council Hanna Gonani is in their custody awaiting her appearance in court to answer charges related to embezzlement of public money.

In a statement, the ministry alleges Gonani connived with a hospital administrator at Zomba Mental Hospital to forge signatures on council cheques.

The statement says the arrest of Gonani is part of a crackdown on corruption and abuse of public money in councils.

