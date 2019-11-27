Malawi: Uladi Says Not Even Courts Have Powers to Question Minister Over Passport Issuance

27 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former Homeland Security minister Uladi Mussa has told the High Court in Lilongwe that no one, not even the courts have powers to question why and how a minister's decision to approve or reject an application for citizenship.

Mussa said this on Tuesday as the state continued to accuse him of dubiously granting Malawian passports and citizenships to over 50 foreigners between 2013 and 2014.

"Section 29 of the Citizenship Act protects the minister from saying why and how he arrived at the decision," he said.

But Kamudoni Nyasulu, a special lawyer hired by the state to prosecute the case, told Mussa and the court that the former presidential aide disregarded all recommendations made to him by the principal secretary.

Nyasulu showed the court some communications between the principal secretary and the former minister which showed the PS had recommended one thing but the former minister acted differently.

This was brought to surface after Mussa said he was only acting on recommendations presented to him by the principal secretary whom he said is conversant with the processes of granting passports and citizenships.

